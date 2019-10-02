Russia organises exhibition to commemorate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Moscow [Russia], Oct 2 (ANI): The State Duma or the Lower House of the Russian Parliament on Wednesday held a special exhibition dedicated to the friendship between Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy.

The event was held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Indian Ambassador to Russia, D Bala Venkatesh Varma was also present along with other Russian dignitaries.

"An exhibition on the occasion of #Gandi150 was opened in the State Duma. The exposition includes pieces of letters of two great thinkers - Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy. The exhibition is dedicated to the friendship and reciprocal influence on their works and philosophy," the State Duma wrote on its official Twitter page. (ANI)

