Russia organises exhibition to commemorate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Moscow [Russia], Oct 2 (ANI): The State Duma or the Lower House of the Russian Parliament on Wednesday held a special exhibition dedicated to the friendship between Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy.
The event was held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Indian Ambassador to Russia, D Bala Venkatesh Varma was also present along with other Russian dignitaries.
"An exhibition on the occasion of #Gandi150 was opened in the State Duma. The exposition includes pieces of letters of two great thinkers - Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy. The exhibition is dedicated to the friendship and reciprocal influence on their works and philosophy," the State Duma wrote on its official Twitter page. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:35 IST
