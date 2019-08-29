Representative Image
Representative Image

Russia receives advance payment from India for S-400 missiles: Report

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:27 IST

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI): Russia has received an advance payment for S-400 air defence missile systems from India, Sputnik reported on Thursday.
"As for India's advance payment for the S-400s, the matter has been settled. Due to objective reasons, we do not comment on technical details," the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said at the MAKS-2019 air show, currently underway in Moscow's Zhukovsky region.
The report has come days after External Minister S Jaishankar visited Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
The deputy director of the defence cooperation agency, Vladimir Drozhzhov, said on July 9, that Russia hoped to receive the advance payment by the end of 2019 so that deliveries could begin in 2020 and be completed by 2025.
New Delhi had signed a USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400s during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5, 2018, last year, which Washington had indicated may trigger Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions.
Washington has repeatedly criticised India's defence cooperation with Russia since it sees the former as its major partner in South Asia. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:21 IST

Syria: Militants violated ceasefire 28 times in 24 hour, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI): Russia on Thursday claimed that militants violated ceasefire 28 times in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia in the past 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:52 IST

Pak military retains 'dominate influence' during Imran Khan...

Washington [US], Aug 29 (ANI): The Pakistan military, which orchestrated a "soft coup" to oust former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has retained the "dominant influence" over foreign and security policies during Prime Minister Imran Khan's tenure, a US congressional report has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:50 IST

NSA Ajit Doval meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:40 IST

Decision on closing of airspace for India to be taken by Imran...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a decision on shutting down its airspace for India will be taken after due consideration and looking into every aspect of the move through consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:26 IST

Over 6 lakh people in Japan's Kyushu asked to evacuate amid...

Kyushu [Japan], Aug 29 (ANI): Authorities have issued an evacuation order for more than 6,70,000 people in the southwestern part of Japan as rivers in the region are overflowing due to torrential rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:01 IST

Hong Kong Police to ban rally planned for coming weekend

Hong Kong, Aug 29 (ANI): After last week's violent clash between protesters and security forces, Hong Kong Police is planning to ban a rally and march planned for the coming weekend citing heightened safety concerns, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 07:26 IST

Dominican Republic: Postal stamp commemorating Gandhi's 150th...

Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], Aug 29 (ANI): The Dominican Republic launched a stamp commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Foreign Ministry here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 06:43 IST

Pak FM writes to UNSC over J&K again

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday wrote to the UN Security Council again on the "developments" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 06:31 IST

6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan's Hokkaido

Hokkaido [Japan], Aug 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Hokkaido on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:59 IST

Saudi airport allegedly attacked by Houthis

Sanaa [Yemen], Aug 29 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Abha airport was allegedly attacked by Houthis on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:41 IST

Hurricane Dorian: $260 million emergency fund approved in Puerto Rico

San Juan [Puerto Rico], Aug 29 (ANI): The Financial Oversight and Management Board in Puerto Rico on Wednesday approved USD 260 million in emergency reserve funds as Hurricane Dorian inched closer to the island.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:28 IST

Turkey can return to F-35 if it quits S-400 programme: Pentagon Chief

Washington [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Pentagon chief Mark Esper on Wednesday stated that Turkey could return to the F-35 programme if it opted out of Russia's S-400 air defence system.

Read More
iocl