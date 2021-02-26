Russia records 11,086 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], February 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's single-day increase in coronavirus cases fell to the lowest level since October 5 with 11,086 new cases confirmed (down from 11,198 the day before), the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

On October 5, Russia confirmed 10,888 coronavirus cases.

"Over the past day, 11,086 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,323 cases (11.9 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,223,186, with the rate of increase at 0.26 per cent.



Moscow confirmed 1,336 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,406 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 947 new cases, up from 911 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 502 new cases, up from 495 on Thursday.

The response center reported 428 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 446 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 85,304.

Total recoveries increased by 15,722 over the given period, down from 16,102 the day before, and reached 3,783,386. (ANI/Sputnik)

