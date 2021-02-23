Russia records 11,823 COVID-19 cases, 417 deaths in past day

Moscow [Russia], February 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has logged 11,823 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 12,604 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,189,153, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 11,823 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,312 cases (11.1 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said.



Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,189,153, with the rate of increase at 0.3 percent.

The highest daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,198), St. Petersburg (913) and the Moscow Region (732).

The death toll has risen by 417, up from 337 the day before, to 84,047. (ANI/Sputnik)

