Russia records 16,550 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], October 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 16,550 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from Monday's record-high 17,347, taking the cumulative total to 1,547,774, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 16,550 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,372 (26.4 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,547,774.



The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,312 new positive tests were registered (down from 5,224 on Monday). A total of 721 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 715 on Monday) and 496 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region down from 499 on Monday).

The response center reported a new record of 320 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 219 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 26,589.

Russia's single-day recoveries rose to a record 12,844, up from 7,574 on Monday, bringing the total to 1,158,940.


