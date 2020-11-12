Russia records 19,851 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], November 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia recorded 19,851 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, ending the five-day streak of new cases topping 20,000, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.



Russia's total confirmed cases have grown to 1,836,960, including 1,369,357 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

The center reported a new single-day record of 432 COVID-19 fatalities, raising the national death toll to 31,593.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, registered 4,477 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 485,545. (ANI/Xinhua)

