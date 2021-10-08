Russia records 27,246 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 27,246 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 27,550 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,717,356, the federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 27,246 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,346 cases (8.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.35%.



Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,595 daily infections, down from 5,404 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,501 cases, up from 2,418, and the Moscow region with 1,490 cases, up from 1,454.

The response center reported a new record of 936 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 924 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 214,485.

In the same 24 hours, 20,566 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,330 the day before, bringing the total to 6,819,796. (ANI/Sputnik)

