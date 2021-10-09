Russia records 29,362 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 29,362 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 27,246 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,746,718, the federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 29,362 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,600 cases (8.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.38%.



Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,001 daily infections, up from 4,595 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,717 cases, up from 2,501, and the Moscow region with 1,689 cases, up from 1,490.

The response center reported a new record of 968 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 936 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 215,453.

In the same 24 hours, 21,049 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,566 the day before, bringing the total to 6,840,845. (ANI/Sputnik)

