Russia records 39 ceasefire violations in Syria

Moscow [Russia], December 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 39 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any violations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 39 facts of opening fire (36 of them according to the Syrian side) including 24 in Idlib province, two in Aleppo province, four in Latakia province and nine in Hama province. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.



The ministry has noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out one humanitarian action in the past 24 hours, delivering 250 food kits to the residents of Aleppo province.

Meanwhile, a further 460 Syrian refugees, including 138 women and 235 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 12 explosive devices. (ANI/Sputnik)

