Russia records 4,852 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], Aug 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 4,852 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 956,749, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,852 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,147 (23.6 per cent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response centre said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 956,749, with a daily increase standing at 0.5 per cent.

Moscow has registered 611 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St Petersburg with 180 cases and the Moscow region with 164 cases.

A total of 73 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours, which brings the death toll to 16,383.

As many as 3,162 coronavirus patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 770,639. (ANI/Sputnik)

