Russia records 5,205 COVID-19 cases within 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], September 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 5,205 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,020,310, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,205 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,249 (24 per cent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response centre said in a statement.

Moscow recorded 671 cases, St. Petersburg registered 195 cases and the Moscow region confirmed 168 new cases.

In the same period, Russia recorded 110 deaths, bringing the total to 17,759 and 5,379 recoveries, taking the count to 838,126. (ANI/Sputnik)

