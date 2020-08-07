Russia records 5,241 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], Aug 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 5,241 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 877,135, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,241 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,421 (27.1 per cent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 877,135, with daily increase standing at 0.6 per cent.

Moscow has registered 686 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 180 cases and Moscow Region with 158 new cases (compared to 684, 183 and 159 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

A total of 119 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (116 on the previous day), bringing the death toll to 14,725.

As many as 7,235 coronavirus patients have been discharged (7,331yesterday), pushing the total number of recoveries to 683,592. (ANI/Sputnik)

