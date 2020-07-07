Russia records 6,368 new coronavirus cases

Moscow [Russia], July 07 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia has recorded 6,368 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the total to 694,230, the coronavirus response centre said Tuesday.

"In the last 24 hours, 6,368 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 82 regions of Russia, including 1,902 cases presenting without symptoms," the centre said.

Moscow has recorded 629 cases, which is a higher daily count than in any other region, but Moscow and Moscow's region have the lowest rate of increase in new cases at 0.3 per cent. Crimea, Republic of Kalmykia, and Nenets Autonomous Okrug have not reported any new cases at all.

Russia has recorded 9,551 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 463,880.

According to the response centre, 198 patients with COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has reached 10,494. (Sputnik/ANI)

