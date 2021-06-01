Russia records 8,475 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], May 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia has reported 8,475 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,071,917, the country's monitoring and response center said on Monday.



The nationwide COVID-19 death toll rose by 339 to 121,501 on Sunday, while the number of recoveries grew by 6,715 to 4,684,585.

Moscow, the worst-hit area, registered 2,614 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,179,970.

According to official data, 28,365,082 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Saturday. (ANI/Xinhua)

