Russia records all-time high of 752 daily coronavirus deaths

Moscow [Russia], July 10 (ANI): Russia recorded 752 deaths on Saturday, up from 726 the day before, the Russian News agency TASS reported citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The total death toll has climbed to 142,253.

At least 2,487 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region in the past day, 1,978 in St. Petersburg, 527 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 423 in the Voronezh region, and 401 in the Krasnoyarsk region.



The country reported 25,082 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,858,300.

There are 433,210 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of recovered patients increased by 17,750 to a total of 5,182,837, the Russian News Agency reported citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center. (ANI)

