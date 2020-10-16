Russia records over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered a record single-day increase of 15,150 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,754 on Thursday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,369,313, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 15,150 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,031 (26.6 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response centre said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,369,313.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 5,049 new positive tests were registered (up from 3,942 on Thursday). A total of 647 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 638 on Thursday) and 448 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 439 on Thursday).



The response centre reported 232 new coronavirus-related fatalities, down from 286 on Thursday, raising Russia's total death toll to 23,723.

As many as 8,485 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 8,392 on Thursday, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,056,582. (ANI/Sputnik)





