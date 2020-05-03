Russia registers 10,633 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 134,687

Moscow [Russia], May 03 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia has registered a record 10,633 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 134,687, the national coronavirus response center said Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,633 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 85 regions. Of these, 5,345 (or 50.3 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 134,687 (+8.6 percent) in 85 regions across Russia. (Sputnik/ANI)

