Russia registers 6,611 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, count reaches 720,547: Response Center

Moscow [Russia], July 11 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia has registered 6,611 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 720,547, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"In the last 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,611 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, including 1,766 (26.7 percent) without symptoms," the center said.

Moscow has registered 678 cases in 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia. St. Petersburg registered 296 new cases in the given period.

At the same time, 8,378 people have been discharged after the coronavirus treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 497,446. In the last 24 hours, 188 patients with the coronavirus died, with the total death toll reaching 11,205. (Sputnik/ANI)

