Russia registers 8,481 new COVID-19 cases, caseload crosses 11.7 lakh

Moscow [Russia], September 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 8,481 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,176,286, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.



"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,481 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,170 (25.6 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has now reached 1,176,286.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 2,308 new positive tests were registered. A total of 276 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg and 222 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 177 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, raising Russia's total death toll to 20,722. (ANI/Sputnik)

