Russia registers fresh single-day record of 12,846 COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia has been exceeding the record registered in May for the second day in a row, with 12,846 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,285,084.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has said that the highest number of cases in Russia was previously registered on May 11, when 11,656 new infections were recorded over one day. However, on Friday, the authorities confirmed 12,126 new cases.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 12,846 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, including 3,338 cases (26.0 percent) that have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.



Moscow has registered 4,105 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours (up from 3,701 new cases on Friday), which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 501 cases (up from 469 new cases on Friday) and the Moscow Region with 416 cases (up from 411 new cases on Friday).

A total of 197 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours, down from 201 deaths confirmed on Friday, which brings the death toll to 22,454 .

As many as 6,781 coronavirus patients have been discharged, down from 7,092 on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,016,202. (ANI/Sputnik)

