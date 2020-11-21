Russia registers new single-day record of 24,822 COVID cases in 24 hours - Response center

Moscow [Russia], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 24,822 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 24,318 the day before, breaking the record for the third consecutive day and bringing the total to 2,064,748, the federal response center said on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 24,822 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,816 (23.4 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,064,748.



Moscow reported a record single-day increase of 7,168 COVID-19 cases, up from 6,902 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,476 cases (up from 2,394 the day before) and the Moscow region with 916 cases (up from 887 the day before).

The response center reported 467 coronavirus fatalities, up from 461 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 35,778.

As many as 26,021 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 24,758 the day before, bringing the total to 1,577,435. (ANI/Sputnik)

