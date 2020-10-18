Russia reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, slightly down from all-time record

Moscow [Russia], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 15,099 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 14,922 yesterday but slightly down from the all-time record, taking the cumulative total to 1,399,334, the nation's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

The record single-day increase of 15,150 infections was reported on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 15,099 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,996 (26.5 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said.



The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,610 new positive tests were registered (down from 4,648 yesterday). A total of 674 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 659 yesterday) and 460 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 458 yesterday).

Another 185 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, down from 279 yesterday, raising the country's cumulative fatalities to 24,187.

As many as 5,377 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, down from 8,617 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,070,576. (ANI/Sputnik)

