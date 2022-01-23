Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia reported 63,205 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the pandemic hit the country, taking the national tally to 11,108,191, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.



The nationwide death toll grew by 679 to 326,112, while the number of recoveries increased by 23,045 to 10,023,622, according to the centre.

Moscow reported 17,528 new cases, taking the capital's caseload to 2,174,536.

Around 82 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of a vaccine and over 78 million of them had been fully vaccinated, while the level of herd immunity in the country stood at 64.4 per cent, showed data released on Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)

