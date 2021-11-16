'Russia successfully tests anti-satellite system'

Moscow [Russia], November 16 (ANI): Russia has successfully tested an anti-satellite system on Tuesday hitting the country's inoperative Russian satellite, stated Russian Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu.

"We have really successfully tested a promising system. It has hit an old satellite precisely," Sputnik quoted Shoigu as saying.

The Minister confirmed the success of the anti-satellite system test while talking to journalists at the Western Military District in the Voronezh region.



Russian Defence Minister further revealed that the pieces of the old Russian satellite- Tselina-D, which was hit during the test, do not pose any threat to the International Space Station (ISS) or other space assets, reported Sputnik.

Citing Russian Government sources, Sputnik said that the US is aware of the fact that the fragments of the old Russian satellite will not hamper ISS or other objects in the space, given the test's timing and orbital parameters.

The satellite's fragments have been added to the main catalogue of the Russian space control system and will be tracked until they cease to exist, reported Sputnik citing Russian Government sources. (ANI)

