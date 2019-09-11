Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary to the President of Russia
Russia terms US sanctions on its security officials as 'absolutely unacceptable'

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:21 IST

Moscow [Russia], Sept 11 (ANI): Russia on Wednesday denounced the United States over sanction on its security forces, calling it 'unacceptable' and the 'continuation of the destructive line in bilateral relations.'
"We consider such decisions concerning Russian security officials absolutely unacceptable. This is a continuation of this destructive line in bilateral relations, and you know that statements have already been made that an adequate reaction to such decisions will follow," Sputnik quoted Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary to President Vladimir Putin.
Moscow's statement comes after the US State Department announced new sanctions against the head of the Investigative Committee in the Russian city of Surgut, Vladimir Yermolayev.
Stepan Tkach, a senior investigator, was also sanctioned over alleged violations of human rights after the officers discovered and disbanded a local Jehova's Witnesses group -- a minority Christian outfit.
In 2017, Russia's Justice Ministry suspended the activities of the restorationist Christian denomination, citing extremist activities. Thereafter, the Supreme Court of Russia ruled to dissolve the group's headquarters at St Petersburg and all of its 395 local units across the country. (ANI)

