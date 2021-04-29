Russia to send emergency aid to India including 20 oxygen production units

Moscow [Russia], April 28 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his country's decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

The two leaders held telephone conversation in which they welcomed the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in India.

"Vladimir Putin supported Narendra Modi during this difficult period of combatting the spread of the #coronavirus and informed him of the decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India," Kremlin said in a statement.

"In particular, already today flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver over 22 tonnes of necessary equipment, such as 20 oxygen production units, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packs of medicine," the statement added.

It said the leaders welcomed the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in India and noted its high efficiency and safety. "They also expressed their satisfaction with the fact that the Russian Direct Investment Fund had reached an agreement with Indian companies to produce Sputnik V. The production is to begin in May," the statement said.

India reported over 3.60 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,293 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India and Russia have decided to establish 2+2 dialogue to add further momentum to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"To add further momentum to our strong strategic partnership, President Putin and I have agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and the renewable energy sector, including in the hydrogen economy. (ANI)