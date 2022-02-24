Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nepal urges all sides to exercise restraint

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 24 (ANI): Noting that Nepal opposes any use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance, the Himalayan nation on Thursday called on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint not to escalate tension.

"The Government of Nepal has been closely following the developments in Ukraine. Nepal calls on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint not to escalate tension," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

As a member of the United Nations, Nepal views that the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the UN charter are sacrosanct and must be fully respected by all member states, read the statement.



Recognition of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent entities goes contrary to the provisions of the UN charter, the statement said.

Nepal opposes any use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance and

believes in peacful resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue, the statement added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. (ANI)

