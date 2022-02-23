Russia-Ukraine crisis: World can't afford another conflict, there should be de-escalation of tensions, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Amritsar [Punjab], February 23 (ANI): Noting that diplomatic efforts are the only way to reach an amicable solution acceptable to all in the situation prevailing between Russia and Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that India has been clear there should be the de-escalation of tensions.

"We have been in touch with all concerned. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was at Munich Security Conference, he met a lot of our interlocutors. Our approach has been- to de-escalate, de-conflict. Diplomacy is the only option. We don't want to see anything that results in further escalation of the situation," Shringla told reporters after flagging off the first consignment of humanitarian aid of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan.

"This morning we made a statement at UNSC. We've been clear there should be the de-escalation of tensions, that the world can't afford another conflict, that diplomacy and diplomatic efforts are the only way to reach an amicable solution acceptable to all," he added.



India on Tuesday strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

This statement was made at the UNSC meeting over developments in Ukraine in the backdrop of Russia recognizing Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said there is no need to panic and India has issued an advisory to its citizens.

"There is no need to panic, the Government of India has issued an advisory. All Indians, stay in touch with our embassy," she said responding to a query about Russia-Ukraine tensions. (ANI)

