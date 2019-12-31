Russia, Ukraine sign gas transit agreement

Kiev [Ukraine], Dec 31 (ANI): Days after a prisoner swap took place between Ukraine and Russian-backed rebels, Moscow and Kiev signed a gas transit agreement for five years on Tuesday, a deal in which Ukraine is expected to receive USD 7 billion.

"Ukraine has signed a gas transit contract for five years, during which we will receive over at least USD 7 billion. The parties could extend the contract for another ten years. Ukraine's gas transmission system will be loaded, and this is energy security and welfare of the Ukrainians," Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

As per Zelinsky, Gazprom -- a state-owned Russian oil company will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters per year thereafter for four more years.

Earlier Sunday, the Ukrainian government had completed a prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists in the country's eastern region after receiving all 76 detainees, the Ukrainian Presidential office said.

Russia and Ukraine have been in a conflict since 2014 when the former annexed Crimea. (ANI)






