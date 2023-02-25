Russia-Ukraine tension extensively discussed between PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz: FS Kwatra

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Saturday said that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis was extensively discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister said in his remarks that India is there to support what relates to peace.

"Ongoing situation in Russia-Ukraine being one of the important issues on the global front featured fairly extensively in discussions between PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz. PM Modi has said in his remarks that we are there to support what relates to peace," Kwatra said.

Elaborating further, Kwatra explained that Prime Minister Modi has always been saying that dialogue and diplomacy are the paths for resolving any conflict. Peace is not something that is beneficial for just Russia and Ukraine. Peace is also something which is usually beneficial for the rest of the developing countries, he added.

Kwatra touched upon that one of the most serious impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been in terms of food, fuel and fertiliser insecurity in developing countries.



When asked about defence collaboration, Kwatra said, "PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz also took forward their discussions on enhanced defence cooperation. Both of them noted that this defence cooperation is an essential pillar of the India-Germany strategic partnership."

On the question of Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific, Foreign Secretary maintains that the two leaders talked extensively about the regional (Indo-Pacific) and global situation. "Naturally, when they talk of the regional situation, the opportunities and challenges form an essential constituent," he said.

After meeting the German Chancellor, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Held productive talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Our talks focussed on ways to boost India-Germany cooperation and further augment trade ties. We also agreed to deepen ties in renewable energy, green hydrogen & biofuels. Security cooperation was also discussed."

Olaf Scholz called on the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. "Welcoming Chancellor Scholz on his first visit to India as German Chancellor, the President said that India and Germany have a long-standing relationship, which is underpinned by our common values and shared goals. Our bilateral relationship encompasses a wide range of areas, reflecting the mutual trust that has been nurtured over decades," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the Rajghat in New Delhi on Saturday. During the visit, Scholz laid a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Rajghat.

Scholz, who arrived in India early today, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi and discussed bolstering bilateral ties, building on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and economic ties forging closer ties in defence. (ANI)

