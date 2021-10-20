Russia urges Taliban to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Moscow [Russia], October 20 (ANI): Lauding the Taliban's efforts to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan post their control of the war-torn nation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday urged the Islamic Emirate to form an inclusive government.

Speaking at Moscow Format Dialogue on Afghanistan, Lavrov said, "We note the efforts they (Taliban) take to stabilise the military and political situation, establish the activities of the state machine."

"However, the task of achieving stable peace in Afghanistan is still relevant," the minister noted. "We see the formula for its successful solution mainly in the formation of a truly inclusive government, which should fully reflect the interests of all not only ethnic but also political forces of the country," he added.

"However, the task of achieving stable peace in Afghanistan is still relevant," the minister noted. "We see the formula for its successful solution mainly in the formation of a truly inclusive government, which should fully reflect the interests of all not only ethnic but also political forces of the country," he added.



Referring to the Taliban as the new masters of Afghanistan, Lavrov said, "They have no alternatives in the foreseeable future" and said that now the time is not to find who is guilty of not reaching a tangible result for national reconciliation.

"After a dramatic change of the situation, it is senseless to search for those guilty of the failure to reach a tangible result in the matter of national reconciliation. I should only note that the expectations from the previous government of Afghanistan headed by former president Ashraf Ghani have not been met. Currently, a new administration holds the power. This fact of life places the responsibility upon the Taliban movement," Russia's top diplomat emphasized.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country's capital within a few hours.

On September 6, the Taliban said they had taken control of the entire Afghan territory, and on September 7, they announced that an interim government had been formed. No country has acknowledged its legitimacy so far. (ANI)

