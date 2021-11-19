Russia-US relations to break if Congress adopts resolution on 2024 election, says Lawmaker

Moscow [Russia], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Relations between Moscow and Washington will break if the US Congress adopts a resolution on the non-recognition of the 2024 election in Russia if Vladimir Putin runs for president, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.



Earlier this week, two members of the US Congress have introduced a resolution to end the US recognition of Putin as president of Russia if he remains in power after 2024.

"I am convinced that this document will not pass. But if the resolution is adopted, it will severe relations between Russia and the United States," Dzaharov said.

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker of the Russian upper house Konstantin Kosachev called the US' resolution "pure interference" in Russia's internal affairs. (ANI/Sputnik)

