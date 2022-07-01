Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria to raise issue of closing Russian Embassy in Sofia

Moscow [Russia], July 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova said on Friday she would raise the issue of closing the Russian embassy in Sofia with the Russian leadership, given that the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry had ignored Moscow's appeal regarding the issue.



"Unfortunately, our appeal to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has been ignored. In this regard, I plan to immediately raise the issue of closing the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria with the leadership of my country, which will inevitably entail the closure of the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Moscow," Mitrofanova said in a statement published in the diplomatic mission's accounts on social networks.

The responsibility for further dire consequences of this decision lies with the Bulgarian authorities, the ambassador added. (ANI/Sputnik)

