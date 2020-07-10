Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev (Photo credit: official twitter)
Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev (Photo credit: official twitter)

Russian Ambassador to India extends birthday greetings to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:53 IST

Moscow [Russia], July 10 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Friday extended birthday greetings to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he turned 69.
"Esteemed @RajnathSingh, wishing you success in all your endeavours and happy returns of the day. Your recent visit to #Moscow was the true manifestation of Russian-Indian camaraderie," Kudashev tweeted.
In June, Singh was in Moscow for a three-day visit to attend Victory Day Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. (ANI)

