Russian armed forces get first batch of New Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopters - Source

Moscow [Russia], December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Armed Forces have received the first batch of the new transport-attack helicopters, the Mi-8AMTSh-VN, a defence industry source told Sputnik.



"The first helicopters have already been received. Two contracts have been signed, the troops will be getting the helicopters in 2021-2022," the source said, without specifying the exact number of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopters.

The Mi-8AMTSh-VN was designed on the basis of the Mi-8/17 helicopters, taking into account the experience acquired in Syria. Director of the Centre for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT) Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik that the Mi-8AMTSh-VN will provide new opportunities for airborne and special units in local wars and conflicts and that the firepower and safety of this new helicopter are comparable to the capabilities of ground vehicles. (ANI/Sputnik)

