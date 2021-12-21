Russian diplomat says West will not be able to isolate Moscow

Moscow [Russia], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Western partners will not be able to isolate Russia, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Tuesday.

"It is they who want to isolate us, not we. But they will not succeed," Gavrilov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

Russia's proposals on guarantees "will wake up the Europeans and Americans," he said, adding that the documents are aimed at stabilizing the situation. (ANI/Sputnik)