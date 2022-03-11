Russian Dy PM Novak, Union Minister Hardeep Puri discuss bilateral cooperation

Moscow [Russia], March 11 (ANI): Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak and Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri had a telephonic conversation on Friday and discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.



Taking to Twitter, the Government of Russia informed, "Alexander Novak spoke by telephone with Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs of India Hardeep Singh Puri."

The Russian government also informed that the conversation was focused on bilateral cooperation in fuel, energy and education. (ANI)

