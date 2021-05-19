Russian envoy Kudashev lauds Indian rescue effort after cyclone Tauktae

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday lauded Indian rescue efforts in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.

"Deeply saddened to learn about human loss & destruction caused by cyclone Tauktae which struck west coast of India. Admire heroic work of rescue forces. I'd like to convey words of sincere sympathy and support to families of deceased and wish speedy recovery to injured," said Russian envoy Kudashev.

Cyclone Tauktae caused severe damage to property and lives, the Indian Navy continues its search and rescue operations, providing relief to the affected people.

Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of northern India. Many areas like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are likely to witness rainfall in the coming few hours.

The cyclone's intensity has weakened by today but heavy rains are likely to continue with wind speeds reaching 125 kilometres per hour, the weather department said.



Meanwhile, 184 personnel have been rescued so far from the barge P305, which sank after cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai on Monday, the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said on Wednesday.

The Defence PRO informed that INS Kochi and INS Kolkata were returning to Mumbai harbour with rescuees and added that INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Beas P8I aircraft and Seaking Helos are continuing with the Search and Rescue Operations.

Several of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)'s major production installations and drilling rigs are located in the area that felt the brunt of the cyclone.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a conversation with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to discuss the impact of Cyclone Tauktae as the cyclonic storm made landfall in the neighbouring state late in the night a day earlier.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

Cyclone Tauktae will move North-North-eastwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression in the next three hours, informed the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday. (ANI)

