Russian envoy wishes lndians on occasion of Diwali

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, on Friday, wished India on the occasion of Diwali by extending his wish in Hindi.

The Russian envoy tweeted a video where he was wishing in Hindi all the Indians of happiness and prosperity on the occasion.

"I wish that on this auspicious occasion, all the darkness is eliminated by the lights of thousands of Diyas. I wish that all your sadness goes away and your life is filled with happiness and prosperity. I wish all of you a very happy Diwali," he said. (translated from Hindi).



Last month, the Russian envoy extended his support for India's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We are strongly in support of India's permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council. We have been very vocal about it," the Russian ambassador said during a virtual press conference in New Delhi.

Earlier on PM Modi's 72nd birthday also, he extended his wishes. He noted the growing relationship between India and Russia and said that PM Modi is an example of a true friend of Moscow.

Earlier this month, BrahMos Aerospace said that it was looking to bag orders worth USD 5 billion by the year 2025.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia and they work together to implement export orders. The two countries are also looking at producing different missile variants together to offer to Indian defence forces. (ANI)

