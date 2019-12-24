Russian fighter jet crashes, pilot ejects safely

Moscow [Russia], Dec 24 (ANI): A Russian fighter jet got crashed near the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur city here on Monday.

The pilot of the Russian Su-57 jet was safely ejected, Sputnik reported citing a law enforcement spokesperson.

In the incident, the fighter plane was fully destroyed.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation stealth air superiority fighter built by Russia's Sukhoi Company. (ANI)

