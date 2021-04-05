Russian FM Lavrov to meet EAM Jaishankar on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey V Lavrov, who is arriving in India today for a two-day visit, will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

According to a schedule issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Lavrov will arrive in New Delhi on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, he will hold talks with Jaishankar at Hyderabad House.

Later in the day, the two ministers will address a joint press conference.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will be a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of bilateral ties, also to review preparations for the next India Russia annual summit and also perhaps discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Jaishankar and Lavrov will exchange views on vital issues of the international and regional agenda, including interaction in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and BRICS as well as RIC (Russia India China), the Russian embassy said.

An important set of topics related to the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and Afghanistan will be discussed," the Russian embassy statement further added.

After India, Lavrov will visit Pakistan from April 6-7. (ANI)