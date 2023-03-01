Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India for G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday arrived in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (G20 FMM). Lavrov will also attend Raisina Dialogue 2023.

Besides Lavrov, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DSA) Under Secretary General Li Junhua also arrived in India for the G20 FMM.



"Welcome to India! FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia @mfa_russia and @UNDESA Under Secretary General Li Junhua arrive in New Delhi for #G20FMM. FM Lavrov will also attend #Raisina2023," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.

Bagchi on Tuesday also tweeted: "Pleased to welcome FM @SenatorWong of Australia @dfat and FM @MevlutCavusoglu of Turkiye @MFATurkiye for the #G20FMM in New Delhi. They will also participate in #RaisinaDialogue2023."







Bagchi earlier on Tuesday said that arrivals for the 1st G20 India Foreign Ministers' Meeting have begun.

"Arrivals for the 1st #G20India Foreign Ministers' Meeting have begun! Welcoming FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil, FM Alan Ganoo of Mauritius and @ILO G20 Sherpa Richard Marc Samans to New Delhi for the G20 FMM to be held on 1-2 Mar 2023. Ministers will also attend #RaisinaDialogue2023," the MEA spokesperson tweeted.

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) is scheduled to take place in physical format from March 1-2, 2023 in New Delhi under India's presidency.

In all, representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members invited by India, and multilateral organisations will attend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the foreign ministers of the member countries of G20 and he will talk about India's growing influence globally.

The Foreign Ministers meeting is one of the most significant G20 meetings.

With India holding the chair, countries are looking to India to bring economic stability, especially at a time when there is a lack of success from multilateral bodies like the UN and UNSC whose job is to maintain peace and security. Barely a one-day plus meeting, the FMM will have a packed agenda. Though a joint photo op involving all the foreign ministers is unlikely, several discussions will be held on March 2. (ANI)

