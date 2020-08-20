Russian opposition figure Navalny hospitalised over suspected poisoning

Moscow [Russia], Aug 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was hospitalised on Thursday in the city of Omsk over suspected poisoning, press secretary of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) Kira Yarmysh said.

"Today in the morning, Navalny was returning to Moscow from Tomsk. He was feeling sick during the flight. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. Alexei has toxic poisoning. He is being admitted to a hospital now," Yarmysh wrote on her Twitter page.

Later, she said that Navalny had been shifted to an intensive care unit.

From FBK's point of view, Navalny drank a poisonous substance poured to his tea, Yarmysh added.

Omsk airport has confirmed to Sputnik that the S7 2614 flight made an emergency landing over the health condition of one of the passengers. (ANI/Sputnik)

