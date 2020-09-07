Russian opposition leader Navalny condition improved, says Berlin hospital

Berlin [Germany], September 07 (ANI): The condition of Alexey Navalny, a Russian opposition leader who is believed to poisoned with military-grade nerve agent Novichok, have improved, said Berlin's Charite hospital on Monday.

"The health condition of Alexei Navalny, who has been treated at Charite University Hospital Berlin since August 22, 2020, has improved. The patient's medically induced coma could be ended. The patient is being weaned off the ventilator. He reacts to speech. The long-lasting effect of the heavy poisoning is still not ruled out," the hospital said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the German government said Navalny had been poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok.

Novichok is the same agent that was used to poison the Russian double agent and his daughter in 2018.

Navalny, a well-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill while flying to Moscow from Siberia, prompting an emergency landing in Omsk, Siberia.

His personal doctor and aide said Navalny had drunk black tea at an airport cafe, which she believed was laced with poison.

Three days later, Navalny was transferred to the Charite Hospital in Germany for "extensive medical diagnosis" at the insistence of his wife and his associates. (ANI)

