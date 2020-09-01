Russian President expresses grief over Pranab Mukherjee's demise

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the death of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, according to the Russian Embassy here.

Condoling Pranab Mukherjee's demise, the Russian President in his message said: "During the years of his work as President and other responsible state positions, Pranab Mukherjee has earned the well-deserved respect of his compatriots and high international reputation. As a true friend of Russia, he made a significant personal contribution to strengthening the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between our countries."

"Please convey my words of sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased and to the entire people of India," Putin said.

Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

