Russian President Putin congratulates President-elect Droupadi Murmu on her victory

Moscow [Russia], July 23 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his greetings to Droupadi Murmu for becoming the 15th President of India and hoped for further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas under her leadership.

"We attach much importance to the relations of special privileged strategic partnership with India. I hope your activities as the head of state will promote the further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of stronger international stability and security," an official statement from the Indian Embassy in Russia said on Friday.

Meanwhile, wishes poured in from the political fraternity across party lines on the victory of Murmu who will be India's first tribal president.

Members of the Sri Lanka political fraternity also congratulated Murmu on her victory.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Dullas Alahaperuma, who was defeated in the presidential polls on Wednesday, took to Twitter to congratulate Murmu.

"Congratulations Madam Prez #DraupadiMurmu! India's youngest president to date & the 1st to be born after independence. Electing 1st tribal prez, is a remarkable feat for India, the world's most ethnically & culturally diverse country. Wish 2nd female prez of India all the very best," he wrote.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer her the oath of office.



To facilitate members to attend the ceremony, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet that day at 2 pm instead of 11 am on the day.

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind comes to an end on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a certificate of the election to Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India. She defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election.

Droupdi Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803 while Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value 3,80,177.

She will be the first member from the tribal community, and the second woman, to hold the top constitutional post in the country.

Droupadi Murmu was the first woman governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021.

Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances. She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur.

She has also served as a minister in Odisha. (ANI)

