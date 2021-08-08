Russian President Vladimir Putin, other world leaders to attend UNSC meeting chaired by PM Modi

Moscow [Russia], August 8 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin are among several world leaders who will participate in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on maritime security conducted at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the meeting being convened under India's presidency.

Last year, the Russian president had for the first time participated in a UN event in a video format - on September 22, the recording of his speech was aired during the UN General Assembly along with speeches of other leaders, TASS reported.

Other dignitaries who are expected to participate in tomorrow's event to be held via video conferencing are the President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

PM Modi will chair the high-level open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation' on August 9 at UNSC, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

The MEA statement said that the meeting, through video conferencing slated for 5.30 pm IST, will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain.

PM Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate, the statement added.

The is expected to be attended by several Heads of State and Government of member states of the UNSC, and high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime. However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

"Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to Maritime Security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain," the MEA said. (ANI)