Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-October

Moscow [Russia], Sept 25 (ANI): Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia in the middle of October.

Replying to a question about the date of Putin's visit to Riyadh, Bogdanov told Sputnik that Putin is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-October.

Bogdanov added that this visit would enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and would be helpful in comparing notes on the recent events in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Putin plans to visit the kingdom in October. (ANI)

