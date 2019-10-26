Moscow [Russia], Oct 26 (ANI): Eight Russian soldiers were killed and two others sustained injuries in an apparent mass shooting incident at a military base in Siberia on Friday, as per the country's Defence Ministry.
The incident occurred at around 6:20 pm (local time) when a soldier allegedly opened fire on his colleagues at a military garrison near the city of Chita. A suspect in the case, Private Ramil Shamsutdinov has been detained, reported CNN.
The two injured in the incident were taken to the hospital for treatment, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that their condition is not life-threatening.
A criminal investigation into the matter has been initiated. (ANI)
Russian soldier kills 8 colleagues at military base in Siberia
ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:58 IST
