Russians in Kerala cast votes for Russian polls in state capital

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] September 12 (ANI): Russian citizens in Kerala's capital city cast their votes in the elections of deputies to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly on Sunday.

A voting booth was set up at the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation for the parliamentary election in Russia that will be held in three phases between September 17 and 19.

Speaking to ANI, Sergey Lagutin, Consul, Russian consulate, Chennai said that the voting for Russian Engineers working in Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant in southern Tamil Nadu was conducted on Saturday.

"We have an election to the State Duma of Russian Federation to the lower chamber of Russian Parliament. The main day of the election is September 19. In Southern India, it is generally held in Chennai. But due to COVID, it is difficult for Russian citizens to come. So we decided to have several preliminary vote campaigns. This is the fourth one in Thiruvananthapuram," he added.



"Most of the Russian citizens feel that they have to participate in the voting, which is encouraging," he said.

"Today I come here to give my voice, as the election next week is special for my country Russia. Our voting matters as we decide which people should go to the government," said Mariya Borisova, a Russian Citizen.

Another Russian citizen, Elvira, a tourist who is in Kerala before one and years for Ayurveda treatment said, "I am from Kazan city in Russia. I came here for Panchakarma treatment in Kerala. So this election came and I came to cast my vote. It is exciting as I was able to meet so many Russians today," said

Honorary consul Ratheesh C Nair said 18 Russians voted till 1 pm and voting time has been extended till 5 pm.

" The voting will be held in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata in the coming days," Nair added. (ANI)

